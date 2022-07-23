OCEAN CITY — The Ridgely man charged in connection to a triple stabbing in Ocean City in June is now facing additional attempted murder and assault charges related to the two other victims.
centerpiece
CRIME
OCEAN CITY — The Ridgely man charged in connection to a triple stabbing in Ocean City in June is now facing additional attempted murder and assault charges related to the two other victims.
On Thursday, the Ocean City Police Department announced 12 additional charges against Paul Baynard, 23, after determining he was the sole suspect in the stabbing of a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old during a fight on the Boardwalk just before midnight on June 20.
Around 11:58 p.m., officers observed a fight between multiple individuals in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue and located three victims suffering from stab wounds
Through investigation of city cameras, social media and witnesses, police determined that the Boardwalk fight involved two different groups of males and identified Baynard as the suspect.
Police said the 18-year-old male victim from Wye Mills was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. A 21-year-old male from Wye Mills was flown to Christiana Hospital. A 17-year-old male from Centreville was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
All three victims were released from the hospital.
Baynard was originally arrested on June 29 and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in relation to the stabbing of the 18-year-old involved in the fight.
In the new case, Baynard is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of having a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure another person.
Baynard remains held without bond in the Worcester County Jail.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Worcester County District Court on July 28.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.