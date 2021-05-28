HARTLY, Delaware – The Delaware State Police investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, May 26, near Hartly.
The investigation began around 4:29 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to a 911 call reporting a person shot and multiple persons stabbed in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road. Upon arrival, troopers secured the scene and escorted emergency medical responders into the home where they located numerous people with injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, several people in the house were watching TV and playing games through the night. A 37-year-old Ridgely, Maryland, man became enraged and began attacking the other occupants with a knife, police said. At some point during the altercation, one of the stabbing victims retrieved a shotgun and shot the man in the leg.
The Ridgely man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent General, where he was pronounced dead.
A 56-year-old male from Hartly was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted with life-threatening injuries sustained in the knife attack.
A 30-year-old man, also from Hartly, was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted with life-threatening injuries sustained in the knife attack.
A 34-year-old male from Centreville, Maryland, was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the knife attack.
A 53-year-old male from Maryland was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the knife attack.
No names were released.
This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation conducted by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
