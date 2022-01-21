Police Blotter
CHESTERTOWN — Police here are investigating an armed robbery very early Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 200-block of Maple Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The gunman made off only with cigarettes, according to Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon.

At 12:18 a.m. a man walked into the store, displayed what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip and demanded money, Dixon said.

The suspect is described as a Black male. He was wearing gloves, a face mask and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

The clerk, who was not at the counter, was able to walk out the front door unharmed, Dixon said.

The clerk and the suspect were the only two people in the store at the time.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Kent County Narcotics Task Force are assisting CPD with the investigation.

