HARTLY, DEL. – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover area man after he stole a citizen’s vehicle and then a police vehicle.
The incident began at 7:11 a.m. on Nov. 19, when a female victim called 911 to report her 2016 Chevrolet Traverse had just been stolen from her driveway on Judith Road. As troopers were responding the residence, a Clayton Police officer spotted the vehicle around 7:34 a.m. traveling west on Wheatleys Pond Road (SR 300) entering into the Town of Kenton. As the Clayton officer activated the emergency equipment on the police vehicle, the Chevrolet Traverse drove off the side of the road and into a field where the driver, who was later identified as Cary T. Green, 34 of Dover, exited the vehicle and began running.
A foot pursuit ensued and the Clayton officer deployed his taser which temporarily stopped Green from fleeing, but he continued to fight with the Clayton officer until a Kenton Police officer arrived to assist with handcuffing Green and taking him into custody.
Once Green was placed in the rear of the Kenton Police officer’s patrol vehicle, the Kenton officer began rendering first aid to the Clayton officer who sustained a head injury. As the two were standing next to the Clayton Police officer’s vehicle, Green, who was still handcuffed, was able to bring his hands from behind his back to the front and unknowingly climbed into the front seat. Once in the driver’s seat, Green fled the area in the Kenton Police Department vehicle.
Troopers began converging on the area, and about 8:08 a.m. a citizen reported a man in handcuffs walking in the area of the 200 block of Seeneytown Road. Troopers located Green and took him into custody without further incident.
The Kenton Police Department vehicle was located abandoned behind a residence in the 500 block of Seeneytown Road with all the officer’s equipment, including his departmentally issued shotgun still in the vehicle.
Green was transported back to Troop 3 in Camden where he was charged with the following: second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest with force and third-degree criminal trespass.
He was arraigned at JP7 and issued a $15,001 cash bond.
During the course of this investigation, it was determined that Green was also involved in a robbery that occurred at the Hartly Royal Farms on Nov. 18, police said. This incident occurred around 7:07 a.m. when Green is alleged to have entered the store, located at 6538 Halltown Road, and demand money from the register while proclaiming he had a gun. The clerk complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash before Green fled the store and ran into the wood line south of the store, police said.
In that case, Green was charged with first-degree robbery, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and terroristic threatening.
He was arraigned at JP7 and remanded to the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $26,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.