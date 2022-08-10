EASTON — A Royal Oak man is facing numerous drug and firearm charges after after members of the Talbot County Drug Task Force raided his home on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Members of the task force, assisted by the Easton Police Department SWAT team, Easton Police Department Patrol/K9 and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office patrol, executed a knock and announce search and seizure warrant at a home in the 5600 block of Church Hall Road in Royal Oak.
Police entered the residence and found Sammy Lee Young, 59, and several other individuals.
Police searched the home and found 14.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, a firearm and other evidence of distribution.
Young was arrested and transported to the Talbot County Detention Center for processing. He was released from jail on a $40,000 unsecured bond on Aug. 5.
Young is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of CDS possession of a drug other than marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Talbot County District Court on Aug. 31.
Police said Young has a past criminal history with “extensive” CDS-related charges. Online court records indicate previous cases in Talbot County and Queen Anne’s County.
The Talbot County Drug Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Easton Police Department, St. Michael’s Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police, and the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anonymous drug tips can be called into the drug task force by calling 410-820-8940.
