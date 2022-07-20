EASTON — A Royal Oak woman accused of assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing school operations in connection to a March incident at St. Michaels Middle High School requested a jury trial Tuesday.
CRIME
EASTON — A Royal Oak woman accused of assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing school operations in connection to a March incident at St. Michaels Middle High School requested a jury trial Tuesday.
Through her attorney, Kerry “KC” Bridges, 50, opted to move her case to the circuit court and request a jury trial. Bridges was originally scheduled for a bench trial in the county district court Tuesday.
The charges against Bridges stemmed from an incident allegedly involving her confronting a student in front of the St. Michaels school complex on March 18.
A guidance counselor who observed the incident that morning told police that she saw a 14-year-old student enter the school property near the student drop off area in front of the main high school entrance. The counselor saw Bridges confront the student, begin yelling at him and attempt to block the student from entering the school.
The counselor said that she saw Bridges resting her hands on her hips as she continued yelling. Bridges then swung her arm and knocked a hat off of the student’s head.
The counselor started to intervene and called for additional staff, and Bridges walked away and left the property.
Deputies investigating the incident met with the school’s assistant principal, who said that Bridges believed the student was bullying her son.
Police also reviewed security camera footage of the incident, which was poor quality, according to charging documents. However, in the video, officers observed a white woman approaching the student the same way the guidance counselor described.
The video showed the woman with her hands on her hips intentionally blocking the student, who attempted to move around her, but she moved back in front of him. The footage also depicted the woman swinging her arm toward the student and an object falling to the ground. The guidance counselor could be seen moving toward the scene after the swing.
Neither Bridges or the student could be clearly identified in the video, according to charging documents.
Bridges is facing seven misdemeanor charges, including second-degree assault, disturbing the peace, threatening a student with bodily harm and disturbing school operations.
No further court proceedings have been scheduled.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.