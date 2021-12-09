EASTON — Following an evacuation Thursday morning, Saints Peter & Paul School was given the all clear after police investigated a reported bomb threat.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers at the Easton Police Department received a call from Saints Peter & Paul School stating that someone had made a report to the administration about a possible bomb threat. According to police, someone had written on a wall in the school that there was a bomb in the building.
When EPD responded to the school, students and teachers were already executing their evacuation plan, police said.
Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Maryland State Police investigated the property and did not find a bomb. The school was given the all clear just after 1 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives will continue searching for leads, police said.
Police do not believe the threat at Saints Peter & Paul is related to the two recent bomb threats at Easton High School on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Lt. George Paugh, the public information officer for EPD. However, it’s not clear if the individual responsible for the threat at Saints Peter & Paul heard about the other threats at EHS and decided to make one there.
Anyone with additional information regarding the threat is encouraged to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111 and ask for Detective Justin Reibly.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
