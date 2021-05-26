EASTON — A Salisbury man is facing assault charges after an alleged road rage complaint Tuesday, police said.
The victim reported that the driver of a passenger vehicle, later identified as Devin Isaiah Wilson, 25, allegedly displayed a handgun to the victim following a road rage incident on westbound Ocean Gateway, according to a press release from the Easton Police Department.
The victim gave a description of the suspected vehicle to law enforcement, and officers from Easton Police Department, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police were able to locate the vehicle, police said.
A search of the vehicle recovered a Glock replica BB gun, police said.
One officer from Easton Police said that when there is a weapon involved, the call went out to multiple units.
“The road rage incident resulted in the display of some kind of weapon. It was not a chase. The complainant was able to give us enough information to stop the appropriate vehicle,” said Sergeant Tim Larrimore.
“Obviously when there is a weapon displayed, that has been alleged anyway, there’s more officers than needed. We want to make sure we are super careful,” he said.
Wilson was arrested and charged with one count of first degree assault, according to police reports. He was released on his own recognizance by the District Court Commissioner on May 25, according to state court records. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for June 21.
