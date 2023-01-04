The Rebecca T. Ruark of Tilghman Island sails during the 2022 Choptank Heritage Skipjack Race on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Cambridge.
CHARLES ARTHUR RIGGS
EASTON — A Salisbury man was charged with driving under the influence Dec. 27 after crashing his pickup truck onto a historic skipjack docked at a Tilghman Island boat ramp.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dogwood Harbor Road on the evening of Dec. 27 for a reported motor vehicle accident.
Police located a Chevrolet pickup truck that had driven off of the surface of the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in Dogwood Harbor.
The boat was identified as the Rebecca T. Ruark, a historic skipjack built in 1886 on Taylors Island. The skipjack sustained extensive damage in the accident, police said.
Deputies identified the driver of the pickup truck as Charles Arthur Riggs, 45, of Salisbury, and detected signs of alcohol impairment.
Police also located witnesses, who observed Riggs consuming alcoholic beverages at a local establishment and driving away from the establishment erratically just prior to the accident.
Riggs was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving and failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision. He was released to a sober driver at the scene.
