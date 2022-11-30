EASTON — The Salisbury man charged with numerous offenses relating to sexual abuse of a minor across three Eastern Shore counties was sentenced to 25 years in jail Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Jeffrey Lake Scott, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the Talbot County case. Circuit Judge Sidney Campen Jr. enforced a binding plea agreement of 25 years of active jail time — the maximum sentence for the crime. Sentencing guidelines in Scott’s case recommended four to nine years in jail.
The plea agreement also stated that Scott will plead guilty in the related Caroline County case in January and agree to a binding sentence of 25 years, with all suspended. The related Queen Anne’s County case will be marked as stet, or inactive but not dismissed.
In exchange for the plea agreement, Scott also will not face federal charges or charges from Florida involving the same victim.
The Talbot County case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Barry Grunden.
The charges against Scott stemmed from a Caroline County Sheriff’s Office investigation launched in early July when a detective responded to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton for a juvenile victim reporting a sex offense.
Police spoke with the victim at the hospital and learned that Scott had been sexually abusing the juvenile in Caroline, Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties on multiple occasions over the course of a year.
Scott was arrested in Easton on July 4 on a Caroline County District Court warrant for related sexual abuse charges and transported to the Caroline County Detention Center. He was released by a Caroline County District Court judge on a $50,000 unsecured bond on July 7.
Because Scott was released without having to post a bond, along with posing a danger to the juvenile and the community, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Scott on similar charges relating to the same victim as he was being processed out of the detention center. He was transported to Talbot County, where he remained held without bond until the plea and sentencing.
After his release, Scott will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender, a lifetime registry in Maryland. He is also prohibited from contacting the victim or the victim’s family.
Additional charges in the Talbot County case, including rape, assault and possession of child pornography, were dismissed following the sentencing.
Assistance investigating the case was provided by Talbot County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Talbot County Department of Social Services, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff and the Department of Homeland Security.
If you or someone you know is experiencing child sexual abuse, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-770-4848 or contact local law enforcement. Callers may remain anonymous.
