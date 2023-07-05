SALISBURY — A shooting in Salisbury early Wednesday morning left a teenager dead and injured six others, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday, county sheriff’s deputies responded to Chippewa Boulevard in the area of Kiowa Avenue in Salisbury for a reported shooting.
Police said seven individuals were shot during a party at that location.
A 14-year-old boy from Salisbury died from his gunshot wounds after being transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
Police said the other six individuals who were shot were being treated at TidalHealth. None of the other victims was believed to have suffered life-threatening wounds.
The mass shooting in Salisbury comes just days after a similar mass shooting at a block party in south Baltimore, where two people were killed and 28 were injured.
In an emailed statement, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke out against the violence of both shootings.
“These incidents show that this scourge of gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with,” read Moore’s statement on the Salisbury shooting. “Whether you live in a big city or a small rural town, these tragedies impact all of us — the families who are no longer whole during holidays; the parents who don’t get to see their kids graduate; the siblings who lose their best friend.”
“I speak for everyone when I say, again, that we have had enough,” Moore said.
The investigation is active. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.
Anyone with information can also contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 to share the information anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.