TODDVILLE — A school bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after getting his bus stuck in a ditch.
Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday, June 9, to Toddville Back Street for a reported school bus in a ditch. They found Bus No. 54 had been driven off the road and gotten stuck in a ditch.
The driver, Scott Gordon Foxwell, 52, of Fishing Creek, had an odor of alcohol on his breath, police said, so a deputy asked Foxwell to perform several field sobriety checks.
Foxwell was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and transporting a minor child, reckless driving and unsafe backing.
No injuries were reported to the occupants of the school bus at the time of the accident, police said. Bus No. 54 serves South Dorchester School, students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The investigation is continuing.
