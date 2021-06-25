BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has returned a second superseding indictment that adds a new defendant, Kiara Haynes, 36, of Baltimore, charging her with two counts of using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, causing the death of Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son.
The second superseding indictment also restates the previous charges against Andre Ricardo Briscoe, a/k/a Poo, age 37, of Baltimore and Cambridge, for conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to the drug trafficking crimes, killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The second superseding indictment was returned on June 23.
Haynes was arrested in Texas on June 18, 2021, on a related federal criminal complaint. She had an initial appearance on that charge and was detained pending her transport to Maryland. Briscoe remains in federal custody on his previous indictment and is expected to have an initial appearance on the new charges in U.S. District Court in Baltimore in the near future.
The second superseding indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division; Acting Special Agent in Charge Rachel Byrd of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; and Chief Mark K. Lewis of the Cambridge Police Department.
Lenzner stated, “The murders of Jennifer Jeffrey and her child were a tragedy. The loss of any life is tragic, and never more so than a child. This indictment should make crystal clear that we will not stop investigating until we bring to justice everyone involved in a murder If you touch a witness, especially a child, the full weight of federal law enforcement will be harnessed to hold you accountable and bring you to justice.”
According to the second superseding indictment, from March through October 2015, Briscoe conspired with others to distribute heroin. The second superseding indictment alleges that on May 27, 2015, Briscoe possessed with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. On that same day, in connection with Briscoe’s heroin distribution, the second superseding indictment alleges that Briscoe and Haynes committed an armed robbery and during the course of the robbery Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and Jeffrey’s 7-year-old son, Kester “Tony” Browne III were shot and killed. The second superseding indictment also alleges that Briscoe shot the child multiple times, including in the head and mouth, killing the child to prevent him from communicating with law enforcement.
If convicted of the murders, Briscoe and Haynes face a maximum sentence of death or life in prison. Briscoe also faces death or a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the witness tampering murder; a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy to distribute and for possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; and a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.
Lenzner commended the ATF, the FBI, the Baltimore Police Department, and the Cambridge Police Department for their work in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dana J. Brusca, Sandra Wilkinson, and Michael C. Hanlon are prosecuting the case.
