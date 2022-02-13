ANNAPOLIS — In the wake of former Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell’s alleged exploitation of minors to produce child pornography, state legislators and prosecutors are hoping to pass a bill increasing the penalty for individuals found guilty of visually surveilling a minor with prurient intent.
Senate Bill 326, sponsored by Sen. Susan C. Lee, D-Montgomery, seeks to increase the penalty for the crime of visual surveillance with prurient intent when the victim is a minor and when the person surveilling is at least four years older than the victim. The bill is also filed in the House of Delegates as HB 185 and is sponsored by Del. Jesse T. Pippy, R-Frederick and Carroll counties.
Current Maryland criminal law states that the offense is a misdemeanor with maximum penalties of one year in jail and/or a fine of $2,500. If passed, the legislation would make the crime a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and/or a fine of $5,000.
Caroline County state’s attorney Joseph Riley announced that his office had drafted the bill on Sept. 17, 2021 — just a week after FBI agents attempted to arrest Newell for alleged child sexual exploitation of multiple minor boys at a hunting cabin in Dorchester County. The investigation centered around Newell allegedly secretly recording minor-aged males in various stages of undress in a bathroom and in a shower — moments when privacy would be expected.
The former circuit court judge was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an apparent suicide shortly after agents entered his home early Sept. 10.
The Senate version of the bill was heard in the Judicial Proceedings Committee on Feb. 8. Multiple state’s attorneys from around Maryland, including Riley, testified in support of the bill.
Riley gave background on the Newell investigation which prompted his involvement with the bill, explaining that while Newell’s illicit activity took place in Dorchester County, he was consulted on the case because the victims were Caroline County residents.
He added that when he and former Dorchester County state’s attorney Bill Jones were going through the possibilities of what to charge, they were very concerned that the most they could charge Newell with was visual surveillance with prurient intent.
“That in no way captured the harm that these young men went through,” Riley said. “We hope that passing this legislation will begin to bridge that gap and actually capture the type of wrong that was committed.”
Riley added that he was amenable to amendments that would change the language of the law to encapsulate surveillance within private residences, along with capturing individuals who put surreptitious recording devices in showers or changing rooms.
Joyce King, chief counsel with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, testified in support of the bill on behalf of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association and the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force.
King, who’s been prosecuting child exploitation for eight years, stated that the bill fills a wide gap in the state’s laws to protect children from sexual exploitation.
“In all the child pornography cases I prosecuted, I can unequivocally say there is a correlation between this type of conduct and the collection and production of child pornography, and even hands-on abuse,” she said.
“A one-year penalty is a gross injustice for this serious and predatory conduct on children,” King added later.
Debbie Feinstein, who serves as a senior assistant state’s attorney and chief of the special victims unit at the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, also voiced her support for the bill.
“This is a discrepancy that we really need to fix,” she said. “As [it’s] been described by my colleagues so far, when we’re dealing with children, the penalties should be greater.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
