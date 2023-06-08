EASTON — The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, has arrested a sex offender registered with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office for failure to properly report his whereabouts.
Gary E. Pinder, 43, of Ridgely, has been charged with multiple counts of failing to register accurate information pertaining to his status on Maryland’s Sex Offender Registry. Pinder is a Tier III sex offender and is required to register with law enforcement in the county of his residence four times a year for life. Pinder was convicted in 2003 of third degree sex offense.
In March 2023, investigators received an anonymous tip via Offender Watch, Maryland’s Sex Offender Registry database. The tip indicated Pinder was not residing at the Trappe address he has been reporting to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. An extensive investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division which revealed Pinder was actually residing at an address in Caroline County, the sheriff’s office reported. On June 6, investigators obtained an arrest warrant and found Pinder at the Caroline County residence where he was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and had an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner. Pinder was ordered held without bond.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for monitoring 42 registered sex offenders in the county. The sheriff’s office registers new offenders; re-registers current offenders; and conducts compliance checks multiple times throughout the year. Maryland maintains a publicly accessible website which allows citizens to search for sex offenders living in their neighborhoods. The website is: https://dpscs.maryland.gov/onlineservs/socem/default.shtml.
