CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in last week’s shooting in Chestertown, Sheriff John Price confirmed Tuesday.
Meantime, the victim, identified as William Godfrey Black Jr., 49, of Hyattsville, was discharged Monday from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Black suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and upper torso, according to Price.
In what investigators have said was a “targeted” incident, Black was shot multiple times the night of March 15 in the parking lot of Elmer T. Hawkins Drive.
According to a KCSO news release, an officer with the Chestertown Police Department heard shots fired in the area of Calvert Heights Apartments about 7:20 p.m. When the officer arrived on the scene soon after, he found an adult male — subsequently identified as Black — on the ground by his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
Numerous KCSO deputies responded and, along with bystanders, rendered aid to Black in an effort to control bleeding.
Black was transported by ambulance to a landing zone near the Kent-Queen Anne’s Rescue Squad and then airlifted to Shock Trauma.
According to police, Black was sitting in a car when a male approached on foot from around a building in the apartment complex and fired several shots into the driver’s side and several more shots through the sunroof.
Black was the only occupant of the car.
The gunman fled on foot, according to police.
Significant physical evidence was recovered from the scene, the car and the victim, according to police.
“We’re still looking to interview the person of interest,” Price said on Tuesday, but offered no other information.
