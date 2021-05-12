CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Police have charged an adult son with assaulting his mother.
Officers responded at 10:52 p.m. May 9 to the 400 block of Camper Street to meet with a 50-year-old woman who told them she was assaulted at the Meadow Park, according to police.
The woman told officers she and her son had argued and the quarrel became physical when he hit her with his closed fist. Police noted obvious signs of injuries to her face and mouth area and one of her fingers sustained a compound fracture. She was taken to the hospital in Salisbury to repair her finger, police said.
Officers were able to locate the son, identified as Michael D. Anderson, 32, of Cambridge. Anderson was charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Anderson was held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
