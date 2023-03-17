A 22-year-old man is dead and a 20-year-old man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting a surf shop at one of the most popular spring break destinations in the U.S.
Police in Clearwater, Florida said the killing happened inside the Surf Style store just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, near the busy Pier 60 area of Clearwater Beach.
Police said “the shooting occurred after a physical confrontation inside the store” and Rodney Sweeney, 22, of Largo, died after later that night after being taken to a hospital.
Surveillance videos and eyewitness accounts identified the alleged killer as Johnathan Stanley. Court records and police affidavit said the fatal shooting happened after two small groups of young men beefed throughout the day and then had a confrontation on the second floor of the surf shop.
The 20-year-old Clearwater man was arrested March 15 at a local mall just over a mile from the Philadelphia Phillies spring training complex. Stanley is charged with second-degree murder.
Another Florida man, 19-year-old Zayah Massucci, was also arrested on an accessory after the fact charge for allegedly allowing Stanley hide out in his apartment after the alleged homicide.
Police have also increased patrols on Clearwater Beach which swells with teenagers, young adults and tourists throughout spring break and baseball’s spring training.
"We want everyone to feel safe when they come to the beach, or anywhere in Clearwater," Clearwater Police Chief Dennis Slaughter said. "While violent crime is lower in Clearwater than other places, unfortunately it is not completely immune to the increase in violent crime being seen across the country."
In addition to its white sandy beaches, Clearwater is home to the first Hooters restaurant, the popular Clearwater Marine Aquarium and international headquarters of the Church of Scientology.
Spring break brings crowds and sometimes increases in crime to destinations popular with teens and other young people. That includes Ocean City where police increased patrols for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.