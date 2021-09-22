Crime scene - tape
ST. MICHAELS — A 67-year old man faces assault and weapons charges for allegedly pointing a shotgun at the head of another man during an argument.

Reginald Valiant Barnett, 67 of St. Michaels, allegedly pointed a shotgun at Shawn Kearny during a “verbal dispute”, according to the St. Michaels Police Department.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18 in the 200 block of North Street, according to police.

Barnett was arrested and the gun was confiscated He is charged with first and second degree assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

