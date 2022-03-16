ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels man charged in connection with multiple peeping Tom incidents over the last few months was arrested again Monday for additional related incidents.
Diego Albarado Lopez, 29, is facing a total of four peeping Tom charges, four charges of trespassing as a peeping Tom and one charge of surveilling a person in a private place with prurient intent. The charges stem from a series of incidents over the last year.
A peeping Tom is a person spying on private residences without consent.
A press release from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office regarding the incidents generated citizen information about two unreported peeping Tom incidents that occurred between May and June 2021 and September and October 2021.
According to police, the caller reported observing Lopez peering into the windows of two different residences in the 100 block of Miles Lane on those occasions.
Detectives investigated and later issued a warrant for Lopez. He was arrested on Monday, March 14 and ordered held without bond by a district court commissioner. A judge ordered him to be continued to held without bond during a bail review Tuesday, March 15.
Lopez is also facing charges for fourth-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana in connection with an incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8. He was arrested shortly after the incident and released the same day on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in the county district court for a preliminary inquiry on one of the cases in April, and is also scheduled for trials on the peeping Tom and burglary charges in early May.
In a press release, Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble issued a statement regarding Lopez’s alleged crimes.
“This defendant has now been charged in three separate cases trying to watch women in the privacy of their homes,” he said. “In the March 8 incident, the defendant actually attempted to enter the home. Had it not been for the brave actions of her friend the defendant may have gained entry,” he said.
“We are asking anyone with any type of video at their home to review it for some of the previously stated dates and report any suspicious activity to us,” Gamble continued. “I have concerns for the safety of our citizens when any defendant is accused of perverted behavior and is still on the street.”
If anyone has encountered Lopez or has additional information, they are asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, through Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or on their website at talbotsheriff.org.
