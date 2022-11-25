ROYAL OAK — Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. Michaels man for his alleged involvement in several burglaries in the Royal Oak area.
Kenneth Vollmerhausen, 38, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and other violations stemming from several investigations in the Royal Oak area.
Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Hopkins Neck Road Monday afternoon for a burglary in progress. Police said the homeowner arrived home shortly after 4 p.m. and found a truck parked next to the house. The homeowner then saw an unknown individual exiting the home with property, entering the truck and leaving the area.
While deputies were at the Hopkins Neck Road home processing the scene, other deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Edgeview Road for a burglary in progress. The homeowner told police he believed someone had entered his detached garage.
Deputies and Maryland State Police troopers surrounded the garage and commanded anyone inside to make themselves known. The individual, later identified as Vollmerhausen, made his presence known and was taken into custody.
Vollmerhausen was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility and ordered held without bond by a district court commissioner. He was ordered to remain held without bond during a Nov. 23 bail review.
Vollmerhausen is facing numerous burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property charges in connection to multiple incidents. He was issued several traffic citations from the same time period.
Vollmerhause also has a pending felony theft charge pending in Queen Anne’s County, according to online court records.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in these investigations by the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack and Crime Scene Unit; Natural Resources Police; St. Michael’s Police Department and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.
