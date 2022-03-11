ST. MICHAELS — A St. Michaels man is facing peeping Tom and trespassing charges in connection with an incident from March 4.
On March 4, the St. Michaels Police Department was contacted in reference to a suspected peeping Tom — a person spying on private residences without consent.
Investigation revealed that the suspect followed two women back to their residence, entered their property and looked through the window before being startled, according to a SMPD press release.
After speaking with local businesses and citizens, police were able to identify the suspect as Diego Albarado-Lopez, 29, of St. Michaels.
Lopez is charged with being a peeping Tom and trespassing as a peeping Tom.
In Maryland law, a peeping Tom charge is defined as an individual conducting visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person.
The charge of trespassing as a peeping Tom is defined as an individual coming onto another person's property to invade that person's privacy by looking into their premises.
He is schedule to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a preliminary inquiry on April 15.
Lopez has similar pending charges from a separate incident in December through the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. Lopez was arrested for those charges on Wednesday, March 9, and a bail review was held for those charges Thursday afternoon. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond under supervision and electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet.
Lopez is also facing charges for fourth-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana in connection with an incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8. He was arrested shortly after the incident and released the same day on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in the county district court for trials on both cases on May 9.
