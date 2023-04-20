EASTON — The St. Michaels man convicted of multiple peeping Tom incidents last year was arrested Tuesday on similar charges, police said.
Patrol units from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Monday to a residence on Jefferson Avenue in St. Michaels for a complaint of a peeping Tom.
Police said the residents checked past video surveillance footage and saw a man on their property just after 12:30 a.m. on April 12. The footage showed the man holding his hands near his groin area.
The man was identified as 30-year-old Diego Albarado Lopez.
Police arrested Lopez on Tuesday on charges of being a peeping Tom, stalking, harassment, trespassing and visual surveillance in a private place with prurient intent.
Maryland law defines a peeping Tom charge as an individual conducting visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person.
Lopez was then transported to the Talbot County Detention Center. He was ordered held without bond during a bail review Wednesday.
Lopez is set to appear for a trial in Talbot County District Court on June 12.
Lopez was previously arrested in March 2022 for attempting to burglarize the same residence on Jefferson Avenue. Police said he was caught in the act by one of the residents, who detained Lopez until deputies arrived.
Lopez was also charged for another March 2022 incident in which he followed two women back to their residence, came onto their property and looked through the window.
Additionally, a press release from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office regarding the March incidents generated citizen information about two unreported peeping Tom incidents that occurred between May and June 2021 and September and October 2021.
The caller reported observing Lopez peering into the windows of two different residences in the 100 block of Miles Lane on those occasions.
Lopez pleaded guilty in the previous cases last May and was sentenced to about four-and-a-half months of active incarceration, along with three years of supervised probation.
Police ask anyone who has encountered Lopez or has additional information to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, through Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or through their website at talbotsheriff.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.