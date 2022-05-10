EASTON — The St. Michaels man charged in multiple peeping Tom incidents over the last year was sentenced to four-and-a-half months in jail Monday, May 9.
Diego Albarado Lopez, 29, entered an Alford plea for three counts of peeping Tom/trespassing and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana during a hearing in the Talbot County District Court.
An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges there’s likely enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
Talbot County District Judge Karen Ketterman sentenced Lopez to the maximum penalty for each charge — a total of one year for the possession charge and nine months total for the three peeping Tom charges — and suspended portions of each sentence.
After serving 56 days in jail following his arrest in March, Lopez will have to serve an additional 135 days, or about four-and-a-half months, of active incarceration before being released from the detention center.
Lopez was facing multiple peeping Tom and trespassing charges in connections to incidents in St. Michaels dating back to May 2021.
A peeping Tom is a person spying on private residences without consent.
The first incident, which occurred on March 3, involved Lopez following two women home from the Carpenter Street Saloon. Police review of surveillance footage from the bar showed that Lopez was watching the women in the bar and left shortly after they did.
According to one of the victims, she confronted Lopez after realizing he was following them. However, it wasn’t until she reviewed her home’s surveillance footage the next day that she realized Lopez followed her home and attempted to look into her windows.
In another incident on March 8, an officer from the St. Michaels Police Department and a citizen detained an individual later identified as Lopez after he attempted to enter the house and rummaged through a vehicle, according to the police report.
Police located a plastic bag containing 36 pills and a pill bottle with a woman’s name on it containing 47 pills. The pills were later determined to be amphetamines, a Schedule II drug that Lopez did not have a prescription for.
After information about the March crimes was released by police, two other victims in St. Michaels came forward to share details of incidents that happened in mid to late 2021.
One resident told deputies that around 11:30 p.m. in mid-December 2021, she observed a male later identified as Lopez looking in her room’s window. She told police that she yelled at him and he left, but that this incident wasn’t the first time it had happened that month.
Deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office received an additional report in mid-March from a citizen who observed Lopez peering into the windows of two different residences on Miles Lane between May and June 2021 and September and October 2021.
One of the victims read a statement to the court to illustrate the impact Lopez’s actions had on her, her family and the community.
The victim stated that Lopez “grossly violated” her privacy, property and sense of security on what was supposed to be a jovial birthday celebration in March. His “brazen and perverted crimes” affected her and the community in a ripple effect, she said.
Lopez’s actions ruined the sense of security in small-town St. Michaels, she added. She told the court that she can’t enjoy gatherings in the relaxed way she used to because she’s now wondering if someone is sizing her up as their next prey. She also feels scared and anxious on walks back to her house, and she’s extra vigilant with her doors and windows.
The victim also voiced her worries for Lopez escalating his crimes when he’s released back to the community, stating that she hoped he wouldn’t act on his “perverted compulsions” and hurt women and girls in the community.
Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Grunden said that while Lopez didn’t have a prior criminal history, the court could see from the victim’s impact statement and civil protective orders that Lopez’s behavior had an unsettling effect.
His persistence in the commission of the crimes was particularly worrisome, she said. The crimes reportedly began in May 2021 and ended after his final arrest in March 2022 — a period of 10 months.
Grunden said that while she wasn’t sure of an explanation for Lopez’s behavior, it did suggest a compulsion. Because of that, she asked for supervised probation for the maximum of three years to keep him under supervision for as long as possible, hopefully providing a strong incentive to fight that compulsion.
Ketterman noted that in one of Lopez’s arrests in early March, he was released on pretrial supervision, but didn’t even last a week before violating it.
Defense attorney Holland Brownley stated while there’s no satisfactory explanation as to why Lopez allegedly committed the crimes, there was no evidence that he was trying to enter the homes or engage in sexual assault. There was also no evidence that Lopez is undeterrable or would be unresponsive to treatment, she said.
Brownley asked for credit for time served and suspension of any remaining sentence in favor of an opportunity to try a period of supervised probation and see what mental health treatment may help the problems he’s having.
Lopez is also a permanent green card resident, but has a pending immigration case and may face consequences in that case resulting from the peeping Tom charges, Brownley added.
Lopez briefly addressed the court, saying he would like probation and would be thankful if he was released to go home.
Ketterman responded to Lopez’s request, noting that after everything said in court, the first thing he asked for was to be released. The request didn’t demonstrate a personal responsibility for his actions, she said.
“If a person can’t feel safe in their own home, where do they go? What do they have left?” she asked him.
Through an interpreter, Lopez said he didn’t understand. Ketterman replied that the lack of understanding was “exactly the problem.”
Considering all things, Ketterman concluded that Lopez had little to no insight on how the victims felt unsafe in their homes as a result of his actions, and little to no insight on his ongoing behaviors — something the court had to take seriously, she said. She also voiced a concern that Lopez hadn't complied with no contact orders and was found in areas he wasn't permitted to be in following the earlier pretrial release.
Following the four-and-a-half month jail sentence, Lopez will be on supervised probation for three years. He will have to submit to a sex offender-specific mental health evaluation and follow treatment as directed.
Lopez will have to complete 75 hours of community service by Dec. 1, not have any contact with the four victims and not enter or be found near five specific locations in St. Michaels.
