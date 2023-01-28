ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels’ police chief Anthony T. Smith announced his upcoming retirement in June after nearly 40 years in law enforcement and a decade manning the helm of the town’s police department.
Smith, who has served as police chief of St. Michaels since December 2012, will retire on June 30.
The police chief shared his news with town commissioners at their Jan. 11 meeting, noting that the reading the letter announcing his retirement was likely the most difficult one he’d ever read.
“I’ve stated this before and I will take this to eternity — working for the commissioners and citizens of St. Michaels, and alongside, not above or below, our excellent team of police officers, has been one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had,” he said.
Smith said that his decision to retire made him come to realize that he needed the job more than the job needed him, adding that it meant a lot to him to serve town citizens and have them express appreciation for his service in return.
“My only hope is that I have left the St. Michaels Police Department in a better place,” he said, reflecting on his efforts in bringing improved technology, body-worn cameras and enhanced retirement benefits to the force. He expressed the most pride on the implementation of community policing initiatives.
Moving forward, one thing is certain, Smith said: the citizens of St. Michaels are in great hands with “STBC” Oswald, the department’s officers and Smith’s secretary Tiffany Sweeney.
“In case anyone has not figured out what ‘STBC’ stands for, the acronym it stands for, it stands for soon-to-be-chief,” Smith said, eliciting chuckles from the commissioners and the audience.
Smith praised Capt. Jeffrey A. Oswald, the current deputy chief of police, adding that in his opinion, Oswald is the best choice for the town’s next police chief in bringing the town to a new chapter.
