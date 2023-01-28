SMPD Chief Anthony Smith

Anthony T. Smith, the current chief of the St. Michaels Police Department, will retire on June 30.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels’ police chief Anthony T. Smith announced his upcoming retirement in June after nearly 40 years in law enforcement and a decade manning the helm of the town’s police department.


