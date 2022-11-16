ST. MICHAELS — A St. Michaels woman is facing assault charges in connection to a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9.
Officers from the St. Michaels Police Department responded to the 200 block of Dodson Avenue for a reported assault at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim told police that he had been stabbed with a knife by a female roommate, later identified as 24-year-old Anashia Scott.
Charging documents indicated that police observed a bleeding puncture wound on the male that was consistent with a knife puncture wound.
Scott fled from the scene, but was later located by police while attempting to leave the area concealed in the backseat of a vehicle.
Scott was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. She was ordered to remain held without bond following a bail review Nov. 10.
Scott is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the county district court on Dec. 6.
The St. Michaels Police Department was assisted by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department and Maryland State Police.
