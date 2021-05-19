ST. MICHAELS — An elderly woman was defrauded out of $15,000 by an out-of-state scammer who pretended to be with the FBI, according to the St. Michaels Police Department, which opened an investigation into the incident on April 25.
Between April 12 and April 25, the scammer contacted the woman and asked for $15,000 in cash. The fraudster claimed to be with the FBI and the payment was associated with an investigation. The person also told the woman not to contact police or other family members. She sent the money via UPS.
The scammer attempted to get an additional $40,000, but the resident contacted the police after the second request.
St. Michaels Police Department is now conducting a join investigation with the U.S. Secret Service, which looks into cases of financial fraud.
"What's so problematic with fraud cases like these, is these people are fortunate enough to find a very vulnerable elderly person," said Police Chief Anthony Smith, who "can get easily intimidated with the story that these people" tell.
Smith said the case is still open, but tracking down a scammer who could be anywhere in the U.S. is "hard."
"I don't know whether we will ever find this person," he said.
The woman's family is helping her adjust to the loss of income and to avoid future scams. According to Smith, police in St. Michaels get "calls all the time" regarding fraud. With the internet, the digitalization of personal data and increased technology use, frauds are becoming more common.
Smith reminded residents that government agencies will never ask for money over the phone.
"Typically what we tell people to do," he said, "is you tell them, 'I'm gonna call the local police.' Click. That's when they hang the phone up."
St. Michaels Police Department is holding a "Fraud & Identity Theft Prevention Workshop" on July 14 from 11 a.m. to noon at the St. Michaels Public Library. Those interested in participating can contact jfoster@stmichaelsmd.gov to register.
