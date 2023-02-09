EASTON — A St. Michaels woman pleaded guilty Monday to helping her son flee the scene of the crime after he shot and killed his uncle last July.
Charlene Morton, 42, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 41-year-old George Barney III. Morton also pleaded to a firearm possession charge, which was not directly related to the murder. Together, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Morton’s son, 21-year-old Jalyn Barney, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January for shooting his uncle.
The charges against Morton stemmed from her actions following the fatal shooting, which occurred in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue in Easton just before 6:30 p.m. on July 3.
Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale, who prosecuted the case, said Jalyn called George shortly before 5 p.m., asking him to pick him up from a house in Dorchester County and bring him back to Easton.
The heated phone conversation initially centered on an argument between Jalyn and his girlfriend. Coale said Jalyn seemed to believe his uncle was taking his girlfriend’s side, while George thought Jalyn was being disrespectful.
Coale said Jalyn called Morton and asked her to pick him up, then called George back and threatened to shoot and kill him, according to George’s wife, who was with George for the call.
As Morton was driving back to Easton with Jalyn, George’s mother called her in an attempt to prevent Jalyn from coming to Prospect Avenue. The phone was handed off to Jalyn, and George’s mother told him to not come to the house.
When the mother and son arrived at the Prospect Avenue home, Jalyn got out of Morton’s SUV with a bag and other belongings. As family members came outside, George and Jalyn began fighting.
George’s wife and mother, along with Morton, tried to break up the fight and were able to separate the two men. Jalyn then reached into a bag, pulling out a gun. George’s wife would have testified that Morton said “no, no, no,” as Jalyn reached into the bag, Coale said.
Morton wrapped Jalyn into a “bear hug” so he couldn’t raise the gun, and family members were able to help push Jalyn into the backseat of Morton’s SUV. The gun was still in his hands.
Morton ran around to the driver’s seat to leave, but as she pulled away, witnesses heard a “pop” and saw George fall to the ground, Coale said. Investigators later learned that Jalyn had fired one round out of the rear passenger window of Morton’s car, striking George in the right temple.
Responding police officers and EMS personnel performed lifesaving measures on Barney, who was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He died from his injuries shortly after 7 p.m.
An autopsy by the state medical examiner later confirmed that George’s cause of death was the single gunshot wound to his forehead.
Morton continued driving away from the scene and dropped Jalyn off at Idlewild Park before returning to St. Michaels that evening. Coale added that a juvenile witness in the car with Jalyn and Morton that evening would testify that while driving to the park, Morton told her son to get rid of the gun.
Jalyn fled from the Easton area and was located on July 15 hiding in a basement in Baltimore with his girlfriend, Khadijah Jones, 28, of Cambridge.
Jones is also charged as an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, obstructing and hindering and harboring a fleeing felon in connection with hiding Jalyn after George’s death.
Police spoke with Morton later that evening, and learned through further investigation that the statements she provided were not true. Police also searched Morton’s home and found an operable handgun, which she was prohibited from possessing due to two convictions over 20 years ago.
Defense attorney Peter O’Neill clarified that the gun found in Morton’s home was not the murder weapon.
The gun used in the murder was recovered from a person in Delaware, who said they stole it from someone else, Coale said. The gun was taken by Delaware State Police during a traffic stop, but investigators did not provide any additional evidence on how the gun made its way from Jalyn to Delaware.
O’Neill further clarified the timeline, asserting that Morton was not present during Jalyn’s initial conversations with George that evening and that she was never told to not come to the Prospect Avenue home.
Additionally, a witness reportedly said she wasn’t sure if Morton had seen the shooting occur because she was facing the opposite way in the driver’s seat, O’Neill added.
Senior Judge Broughton M. Earnest, who presided over the plea hearing in Talbot County Circuit Court, accepted Morton’s guilty plea. He noted that neither the prosecution nor the defense had asked for a presentence investigation, a report detailing a defendant’s personal background and criminal history leading up to the offense.
O’Neill said the attorneys were told to be prepared for sentencing Monday, noting that several witnesses had traveled from out of state to be present at the plea hearing. Several others had submitted written statements ahead of time supporting Morton and speaking highly of her character.
Earnest expressed surprise about the lack of a presentence investigation, especially considering the serious nature of Morton’s case, and deferred sentencing until a report could be completed.
Prosecutors will argue for a 10-year sentence for being an accessory after the fact and a 15-year sentence with five years suspended for the firearm charge. The state will recommend that the two 10-year sentences be served concurrently, followed by five years of supervised probation. Morton’s defense attorney is free to argue for a lesser sentence.
Morton’s sentencing is scheduled for April 21 at 1:30 p.m. in the county circuit court.
