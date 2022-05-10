Police line

SALISBURY — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting following the discovery of human remains in Wicomico County earlier this month.

The body of Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury, was discovered shortly before 7 p.m. May 3 on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury.

Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene first, then Maryland State Police homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Polk was last seen alive on Feb. 25 and was reported missing to police on Feb. 26.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and formal identification. His death was ruled a homicide and the manner of death was by gunshot.

According to police, no suspects have been arrested at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

