CAMBRIDGE — The state intends to seek life without the possibility of parole for the Easton man charged with murder after a daytime shooting in Cambridge in November, according to court documents filed Thursday, Jan. 6.
Dorchester County deputy state’s attorney M.W. Fox filed the notice of the state’s intent to seek life without the possibility of parole for Jai’Choaun D. Woolford, 25, of Easton, if he’s found guilty of first-degree murder.
Woolford is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime in connection with a daytime shooting in Cambridge that left one teen dead and another male injured.
Officers out on patrol heard gunshots in the area near the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue in Cambridge just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 7.
The officers proceeded to the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue, where they saw a man with a gun shooting and then running from the scene, said Capt. Justin Todd of the Cambridge Police Department.
Police chased the subject on foot and arrested him in the 400 block of Oakley Street. They later identified him as Woolford.
Officers then found 18-year-old Jihad Y. Brown lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. He later died of his injuries at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Another victim was shot in the arm and taken to a local emergency room for treatment, where he was later released. Police did not release his identity.
Woolford will stand for a jury trial in the Dorchester County Circuit Court from May 17 to May 20, according to online court records. He’s also scheduled for a status conference in March and motion hearing in April.
Until his trial, Woolford will continue to be held in the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.