RICHMOND, Va. — The suspect wanted on charges that include attempted murder in a March 15 shooting in Chestertown is awaiting extradition to Kent County following his apprehension last week in Virginia.
U.S. Marshals with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Nathan Montgomery Jr., 49, on April 7 in Richmond, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Montgomery was staying with an “acquaintance” there, Lt. Stuart Lodge, the chief investigator in the case, told the Kent County News in a telephone interview Tuesday.
Montgomery is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail, south of Richmond, on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Lodge said the sheriff’s office was told that Montgomery waived extradition.
“We’re hoping to bring him back here later this week,” Lodge said Tuesday.
In addition to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the KCSO thanked the following agencies for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Montgomery: Maryland State Police Apprehension Team, Kent County Narcotics Task Force, Washington College Department of Public Safety, Chestertown Police Department and the Office of the Kent County State’s Attorney.
Montgomery’s last known address is in Rock Hall, according to police.
He is accused of shooting William Godfrey Black Jr., 49, of Hyattsville while Black was sitting in his car in the parking lot of Elmer T. Hawkins Drive.
Black suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and upper torso, according to investigators.
He spent nearly a week in the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, before being discharged March 21.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division said this was a “targeted” incident.
According to a KCSO news release, an officer with the Chestertown Police Department heard shots fired in the area of Calvert Heights Apartments at about 7:20 p.m. on March 15. When the officer arrived on the scene soon after, he found an adult male — subsequently identified as Black — on the ground by his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to police, Black was sitting in his car when a male approached on foot from around a building in the apartment complex and fired into the driver’s side and through the sunroof.
Black was the only occupant of the car.
The gunman, subsequently identified as Montgomery, fled on foot.
In Tuesday’s phone interview, Lodge said the best information investigators have is that four shots were fired.
The weapon, identified as a 9 mm handgun, was recovered March 17 in Chestertown, according to the sheriff’s office.
