SALISBURY — Arson investigators are looking for information on who set multiple house fires on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal said the first fire was set on Nokomis Avenue on July 21 and then two more fires were set on the same street on Friday, Jan. 23.
All of the homes are owned by Milford Twilley Rentals and sustained moderate damage, according to the fire marshal. The fires caused more than $110,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal.
The fires were intentionally set outside the three Eastern Shore homes and no injuries were reported, according to state officials.
No arrests have been made and the investigators are seeking information on who might have set the fires.
