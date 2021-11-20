FAIRLEE — Two men from the Chestertown area have been charged with drug possession after suspected cocaine and heroin/fentanyl were seized Oct. 26 during the execution of search warrants.
The district court warrants were issued for the person of Tony Allen Wilson Jr., a white 2002 Mercury Mountaineer registered to Wilson and the residence at 22427 Cross Road.
Wilson, 32, and Dymiere Travon Bratcher, 27, list 22427 Cross Road as their home address, according to Maryland Judiciary online records.
When the warrants were served, at about 11:20 a.m., both men were home. Wilson was detained in the living room and Bratcher in a bedroom, according to court records.
The Mountaineer was parked in the driveway.
Wilson was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to charging documents, a knotted plastic bag with white powder suspected to be cocaine, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue and a metal spoon with suspected cocaine residue were located inside the Mountaineer.
Police reported that the plastic bag of suspected cocaine was located in a front door pocket next to one dose of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication.
From Bratcher’s bedroom, police seized suspected crack cocaine and six gel capsules containing suspected heroin/fentanyl.
He was charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bratcher also was charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
A revolver was located in the kitchen, wrapped in a paper towel and stored in a plastic container.
The gun was unloaded, according to court records, and no ammunition was located in the house.
Based on the location of the gun, any adult in the house could have easily accessed it, including Bratcher, according to charging documents.
He is prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.
