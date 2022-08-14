EASTON — The Talbot County Council appointed seven individuals to the police accountability board and two individuals to the administrative charging committee.
The two new panels were created to comply with the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, legislation that mandated civilian oversight of policing and implemented other changes for law enforcement agencies.
The Talbot County Council voted unanimously to approve creation of the boards at the April 26 meeting.
The newly established Talbot County police accountability board is responsible for receiving complaints of police misconduct filed by members of the public, holding quarterly meetings with top law enforcement agency officials to improve policing and appointing civilian members to charging committees and trial boards.
The board will also review outcomes of disciplinary matters considered by the charging committee and submit a year-end report to the county council that identifies trends in police officer disciplinary processes and makes recommendations on policy changes to improve police accountability in the county.
Mitchell Ettinger of St. Michaels was appointed the chairman of the police accountability board and will represent the Easton area. According to the county’s bill, the chairperson will serve a five-year term and can serve consecutively.
John Gilbert and Chris Rice were also appointed to the board for the Easton area. John Pepe will represent the Oxford area, and Mike Bibb will represent St. Michaels. Connie Webster was appointed to the board for Sheriff Patrol Area 1, and JoAnn Murray will represent Sheriff Patrol Area 3.
Initial terms of the other board members will be staggered, with two members serving for four years, two serving for three years and two serving for two years.
The council also approved the appointment of Constance Hope and Jennifer Williams to the administrative charging committee.
The administrative charging committee is responsible for reviewing findings of a law enforcement agency’s investigation of a complaint made by a member of the public against an officer, determining if the officer should be administratively charged and recommending appropriate discipline.
Members must undergo training on matters relating to police procedures from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission before serving. The committee must meet at least once a month.
Members of the committee serve a two-year term and will not be eligible for reappointment after three consecutive terms.
Council members commented on the impressive quality of applicants and the newly-appointed members of the board and charging committee.
Council Member Laura Price voiced that she initially had worries about the state legislation and its impacts on police officer morale, but hearing from the candidates soothed concerns.
“I was really impressed with every single interview and how they spoke about not only giving transparency and making the citizens feel like they were heard on those types of things, [but] equally what the police officers could gain from this, that they did do their job right,” she said.
“I’m really excited about who we have and my heart feels much better about this board that I originally thought a year ago,” Price continued, later thanking applicants and congratulating the new appointees.
Council Member Corey Pack thanked all who applied for the positions, commenting on the wealth of applicants’ knowledge, background and service in other areas as a benefit to Talbot County.
“It’s a sad day that we have to have these police accountability boards in place, but they also serve a dual purpose,” he said. “They do serve as a way of exonerating officers who did the right thing; just because you got pulled over and the officer asked you to step out of the car doesn’t mean the officer did anything wrong if he followed his training and his procedure was done correctly.”
“But at the same time, it gives the public some assurance that there is a separate body they’re working with, working with policing agencies here in the county to make recommendation to them as to how to maybe address some of the issues that come about,” Pack continued. “We don’t have a plethora of issues here in Talbot county as they may have in other larger jurisdictions, thank God, but we’re not perfect by any stretch, there’s always room for improvement.”
Council Vice President Pete Lesher thanked all who stepped forward to apply, noting that the training required for appointees is substantial.
Council President Chuck Callahan said the creation of the boards brought the council, towns and police chiefs together.
“We’ll see how things go and hope for the best and you know, hopefully they’re not that busy, you know?” he said. “That’s what we’ll hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.