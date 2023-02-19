EASTON — Members of the Talbot County Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee met with top local law enforcement officials Tuesday to talk compliance, complaints and trends in policing.
The two boards were created to comply with the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021: legislation that mandated civilian oversight of policing and implemented other changes for law enforcement agencies. The Talbot County Council passed legislation approving the creation of the panels last April.
The Police Accountability Board receives complaints of police misconduct, meets with law enforcement officials, reviews outcomes of disciplinary matters and submits a yearly report to the county council identifying trends in police disciplinary processes and recommending policy changes. Talbot’s police accountability board will submit its first year-end report at the end of 2023.
The administrative charging committee is responsible for reviewing findings of a law enforcement agency’s investigation of a complaint made by a member of the public against an officer, determining if the officer should be administratively charged and recommending appropriate discipline.
An officer who is administratively charged and offered discipline recommended by the committee and a law enforcement agency’s top official can accept the discipline, but if they choose not to, the matter is referred to a trial board for further proceedings. The legislation mandates that each agency create a process to adjudicate those matters.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Talbot County’s top law enforcement officials updated the boards on their status in establishing the process, budgeting for it and training for agencies. Officials also spoke on efforts to appoint a victims’ rights advocate to serve as the agency’s contact with the public on issues of alleged police misconduct, along with how agencies are planning to keep complainants informed on the status of the investigations.
Top law enforcement officials also provided insight on trends in citizens’ complaints and police discipline.
In 2021, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office received nine complaints. Only two were from citizens, and the rest were from internal command staff, said Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. Those in-house complaints are primarily technical violations of the office’s policies, such as showing up late, not completing the right report or not processing evidence properly, he said
However, in 2022, the trend flipped — the sheriff’s office received eight citizen complaints and two in-house complaints.
As for complaint trends in the future, Gamble expressed uncertainty, especially considering the implementation of the police accountability board. He did note that having body camera footage available to review with citizens who submitted complaints helps with disposing of some of the reports.
Gamble added that deputies confronted with complaints of policy violations tend to own up to mistakes, and said that the sheriff’s office follows a disciplinary matrix in dealing with those violations.
He also emphasized that incidents involving deputies that occurred prior to the July 1, 2022 effective date of the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 will not be sent to the county police accountability board or administrative charging committee; they’ll be handled in-house by the sheriff’s office. It was not clear how many of the 2022 complaints submitted to the sheriff’s office were submitted after the legislation’s effective date.
St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith said the St. Michaels department hasn’t received any citizen complaints in several years, and only had one internal complaint last year.
Looking toward the future, Smith raised a concern about his agency having difficulty investigating citizen complaints due to St. Michaels being a small town — just over 1,000 residents — but said he would work with allied agencies to seek assistance if needed.
Easton Police Chief Alan Lowrey, who took the helm of the town’s police department last February, reported an even mix between citizen and internal complaints in the department over his first year. He noted that one citizen called in multiple complaints.
From Lowrey’s perspective, police complaints from the outside tend to focus on citizens’ views on the quality of investigations by Easton officers. Internally, the complaints tend to center on things noticed during reviews of body camera footage, such as use of force or decision making in initiating or continuing vehicle pursuits.
In terms of discipline, Lowrey said he’s only released one officer from their duties in his year as chief, and has handed out several suspensions. The department was working to appoint a full-time person to handle internal investigations, but the individual accepted another job with a different police department.
Like other departments, Easton is struggling with staffing, Lowrey said. He noted that police officers are getting younger, and that age difference affects decision making.
The Oxford Police Department did not have a representative to share information on trends and discipline at Tuesday’s meeting. Former Chief Patrick Maxwell retired last week, leaving the town’s police department with just one officer.
Gamble said that the sheriff’s office is providing coverage in Oxford as the town begins its search for a new police chief. No further information was given as to a timeline for that process.
