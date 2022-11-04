Task force arrests alleged drug trafficker in Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG — A combined law enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of a Caroline County man alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore, according to Maryland State Police.
The accused is identified as Cory James Aviles, 36, of Federalsburg, Maryland. Aviles is currently being held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond on the following charges: seven counts of CDS possession with the intent to distribute narcotics; four counts of CDS possession – large amount; eight counts of CDS possession – not cannabis; two counts of firearm possession with felony conviction; two counts of illegal possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm / drug traffic crime; and one count of illegal possession of ammunition.
"The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is fully committed to supporting the Caroline County Drug Task Force and its efforts to take drugs off the streets of Caroline County," Caroline Sheriff Randy Bounds said following the arrest.
"Caroline County law enforcement works together to take down those who seek to poison our communities. We have zero tolerance for drug traffickers, and our citizens are safer as a result of this strong effort," said Federalsburg Police Chief Michael McDermott.
The Caroline County Drug Task Force initiated the investigation. Information led police to Aviles, who was believed to be distributing a large amount of cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamines in Caroline County and parts of Delaware.
Evidence was developed that enabled investigators to obtain a search warrant. With the assistance of the Talbot County Drug Task Force, Maryland State Police, Federalsburg Police Department and the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E Team, the search warrant was executed Thursday, Nov. 3, in Federalsburg.
As a result of the search warrant, police recovered 678 grams of powder cocaine, 643 grams of crack cocaine, 1,539 grams of heroin, 67 grams of fentanyl, 4,395 grams of marijuana, 2,333 grams of methamphetamine, 1441 pills of ecstasy, 49 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 79 Suboxone strips, two handguns, one of which is a ghost gun, and one vehicle.
The Caroline County Drug Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Denton Police Department, Federalsburg Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, Ridgely Police Department, Natural Resources Police and the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office.
