CAMBRIDGE — A teen was arrested in connection with a fire on July 11 in Cambridge.
The 14-year-old boy was located and arrested after fire officials investigated a fire in a detached residential garage on the 800 block of Peach Blossom Avenue.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was set on an exterior rear corner of the structure.
A passerby reported the fire at 5:33 p.m., and 15 firefighters from Rescue Fire Company controlled the blaze in about 10 minutes.
No one was hurt in the fire that did an estimated $7,000 damage to the structure and $1,000 damage to the contents of the garage.
The boy was released to the custody of his parents, charges are pending through the Department of Juvenile Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.