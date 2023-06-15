EASTON — A 16-year-old was charged with assault and reckless endangerment in connection to an early Sunday morning stabbing in Easton.
Police arrested Emanuel Perez Hernandez, 16, of Franklin, North Carolina, and charged him as an adult with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in relation to the double stabbing.
Officers from the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Tiger Lily on North Washington Street around 12:48 a.m. Sunday morning for a stabbing. After arriving, police found two males who had been stabbed in an altercation in the Peoples Bank rear parking lot.
Both males were transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton due to their injuries. Both were later released from the hospital.
Police said detectives found that one victim was stabbed at least twice in his lower back, and the second victim was stabbed on the top of his right arm.
Detectives also observed blood in the parking lot and noticed a blood trail leading to Tiger Lily.
Through interviews, police learned that an altercation ensued between the two victims and Hernandez, along with a second individual. Hernandez and the second individual left the area after.
Police said investigators were able to identify Hernandez as the person who is suspect of stabbing the two victims.
Easton detectives, with the assistance of the Easton Crisis Response Team, executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Harrison Street in Easton. Police found Hernandez hiding inside and took him into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.