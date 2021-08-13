CAMBRIDGE — Two juveniles face charges in connection with a series of vehicle thefts over several weeks in Dorchester County.
Dorchester County Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said two teens were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 5, and charged for their alleged involvement. One of the juveniles is a 16-year-old boy from Hurlock, and the other is a 15-year-old boy from Cambridge.
The two suspects were turned over to juvenile services and were released pending action by juvenile authorities.
Phillips said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
Other local law enforcement agencies have be calling for citizens to help prevent car thefts by locking cars and removing valuables.
A rash of reports of car thefts and break ins prompted safety reminders from Hurlock Police Department and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
Hurlock Police posted a statement Thursday, Aug. 6, describing an investigation of the ransacking of two vehicles on South Main Street in Hurlock.
The TCSO also warned citizens with a social media post on Aug. 6. “Thefts from vehicles are on the rise in the County,” the post said, “Please be sure you don’t fall victim. Lock your doors, don’t leave personal belongings in your vehicle and be sure to keep your windows up.”
Phillips said county residents in urban and rural areas need to lock their vehicles, not leave keys in vehicles and take valuables out.
