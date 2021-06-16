GOLDSBORO — Three people have been charged in the theft of an air conditioner.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5 p.m. May 18 to a residence on the 400 block of Main Street in Goldsboro for report of a theft.
Shelby Dixon told deputies a blue Ford Taurus was seen stopped in front of her residence, and a man got out and took the white air conditioner beside her house and put it in the trunk of the car.
The investigation led deputies to three suspects, Deanna King of Harmony, James Little of Greensboro and Patricia Williamson of Federalsburg, police said, adding that the air conditioner was found in the trunk of Little’s car.
All three were served District Court summonses charging them each with theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
