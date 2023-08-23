CAMBRIDGE — Three teenagers are facing attempted carjacking, attempted robbery and other charges after a series of alleged incidents early Monday, Aug. 14, in Cambridge.
At approximately 6:23 a.m. on Aug. 14, Cambridge Police responded to the 1400 block of the Cambridge Beltway to a report of an attempted carjacking.
The victim told officers he was sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot when he was woken up by an African American male teenager who reached into his vehicle and unlocked the door.
Police said the victim reported that several other African American male teenagers opened the car doors and the trunk and started to rummage through the vehicle.
The victim then reported that one of the juveniles started to reach into his pockets of his shorts, demanding the victim’s wallet and the keys to the vehicle with the threat of a handgun.
According to the victim, he began to defend himself and was then jumped and assaulted by the other teenagers, being punched several times and struck multiple times with sticks.
A neighbor saw the incident happening and called 911. Police said the suspects then entered a Ford Edge with a Delaware registration and fled the area.
Police said officers had responded to Walmart earlier that morning to respond to a report of a vehicle that had been gone through.
In video footage, police say a small SUV was observed pulling into the parking lot at approximately 5:47 a.m., parking next to a Hyundai passenger car, exiting the SUV and getting in the Hyundai. Footage showed them returning to the SUV later and leaving.
At 7:06 a.m., CPD officers responded to the Holiday Inn on the 2700 block of Ocean Gateway to a report of a Kia Sol that had been gone through and the steering column being pulled in an attempt to steal the vehicle. Through further investigation, detectives observed the same Ford Edge pull in the parking lot at approximately 5:33 a.m.
Investigators found that the same Ford Edge had returned to Walmart at approximately 7 a.m. Police said three males exited the vehicle and entered the store, allegedly stealing several items before returning to the vehicle and leaving the area. Detectives identified one of the individuals as a 15-year-old from Cambridge.
The Laurel Police Department in Delaware told Cambridge police that the Ford Edge was stolen in their jurisdiction.
At approximately 10:47 a.m., CPD detectives were contacted by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, who advised the Ford Edge had been located in Trappe.
TCSO deputies were standing with the stolen vehicle when another vehicle came to the scene, and one of the deputies saw the 15-year-old juvenile in the back seat.
Police placed the 15-year-old under arrest for the stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old was also found to have been reported missing through the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and had an active warrant for his arrest in Delaware.
The 15-year-old was later transferred to the Lower Shore Juvenile Detention Center to await pick up by Delaware law enforcement.
CPD detectives identified two additional suspects as a 15-year-old male juvenile and a 17-year-old male juvenile, both from Cambridge.
CPD detectives have also referred all three teens to the Department of Juvenile Services on the charges of attempted carjacking, attempted robbery, second-degree assault, theft less than $100, rogue and vagabond, malicious destruction of property, attempted motor vehicle theft and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Police said detectives notified the Laurel Police Department of the teens’ identities so charges can be filed in Delaware.
