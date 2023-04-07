TILGHMAN — A Tilghman man is facing charges stemming from an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography, police said.
TILGHMAN — A Tilghman man is facing charges stemming from an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography, police said.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Parker Greer Michael Matta, 21, on March 31 after detectives found evidence of child pornography on his electronic devices while executing a search warrant, police said.
TCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) involving Matta in March.
TCSO, assisted by the Howard County Police Department, learned that Matta sent an image containing child pornography to another person via a social media platform in December 2022.
Matta was arrested on scene and was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center. A District Court Commissioner ordered him held without bond.
Matta remained held without bond in the county jail following an April 3 bail review in Talbot County District Court, police said.
He is due for a preliminary hearing in the county district court on May 1, according to online court records.
Court records indicate that Matta was indicted in Howard County for possession of child pornography in September 2020. He pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2021, but has not yet been sentenced.
TCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division was assisted in the investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, the Talbot County Drug Task Force, the Easton Police Department/Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit, and the Howard County Police Department.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Faggert at 410-822‐1020 or email sfaggert@talbotcountymd.gov.
The Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, on Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or on our website at www.talbotsheriff.org.
