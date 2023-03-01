EASTON — Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tilghman man on Thursday, Feb. 23 for charges stemming from a child sexual abuse investigation.
Eric L. Werner, 61, is charged with child abuse, sexual abuse of a minor, displaying obscene matter to a minor, second-degree assault and numerous sex offenses.
TCSO detectives initiated their investigation in February after learning of a child sexual abuse incident that occurred at a home in Tilghman.
Investigation revealed that Werner sexually assaulted a juvenile through inappropriate touching on two different occasions, police said. Werner also showed the juvenile pornographic videos, according to charging documents.
Werner was arrested Feb. 23 and transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance. He was ordered held without bond in the county detention center pending an additional bail review in Talbot County District Court.
A judge ordered that Werner remain held without bond in a Feb. 24 bail review.
Werner is set to appear for a preliminary hearing in the county district court on March 20, according to online court records.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.
If you or someone you know would like to report or suspect child abuse, please contact the Talbot County Department of Social Services hotline at 410-770-4848.
