EASTON — The Tilghman man charged with child sex abuse in late February is facing additional charges after police learned about a second juvenile victim.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric L. Werner, 61, on Feb. 23 in connection to an investigation into child sexual abuse at a Tilghman home.
Investigation revealed that Werner sexually assaulted a juvenile through inappropriate touching on two different occasions, police said. Werner also showed the juvenile pornographic videos, according to charging documents.
Werner was charged with child abuse, sexual abuse of a minor, displaying obscene matter to a minor, second-degree assault and numerous sex offenses in connection to the first victim.
After the February arrest, Werner was ordered held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center. He waived a March 20 preliminary hearing in the county district court.
Police continued their investigation and identified another younger juvenile victim in early March. The abuse of the second victim also included inappropriate touching, according to charging documents.
Detectives filed additional charges on March 15, including sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, two sex offenses and second-degree assault.
Werner was ordered to remain held without bond following the second set of charges, according to online court records. He is scheduled to appear for another preliminary hearing in the district court on April 12.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020.
If you or someone you know would like to report or suspect child abuse, please contact the Talbot County Department of Social Services hotline at 410-770-4848.
