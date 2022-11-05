TRAPPE — Trappe Town Council commissioner Gregory Fries resigned from his position Wednesday, Oct. 19, following allegations of sexual assault.
According to defense attorney Thomas Maronick, Fries resigned to address the allegations without the town being affected. Maronick said they strongly dispute the allegations and look forward to their day in court.
Fries, 32, was first sworn in as a commissioner on the Trappe Town Council on July 6. The Town of Trappe declined to comment further on the allegations due to it being an open investigation.
Fries is charged with first- and second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a reported sexual assault of an adult woman that occurred in his Trappe home in July.
Detectives with the Talbot County Sheriff's Office first received the report in September. Police said investigation into the case revealed that Fries brought a woman back to his residence in Trappe, where he physically and sexually assaulted her.
Charging documents indicated that Fries reportedly brought the woman into his bedroom, straddled her and pinned her body down to the bed. The victim told police that she told Fries she did not want to do this, but Fries then had non-consensual sex with her for an unknown period of time, according to the documents.
Charging documents also reported that Fries placed one of his hands around the victim’s throat and began strangling her. The victim told police she had a hard time breathing and thought she might pass out. Fries reportedly also smacked the victim in the face, leaving redness and bruising to her cheek and eye area.
The victim told police that she attempted to push Fries off but was unable to based on his size. She also said she told Fries “no” multiple times and that she did not want to “do this.”
Fries was arrested by Talbot County Sheriff's Office deputies on Oct. 7 and initially ordered held without bond in the county detention center. Following an Oct. 11 bail review, Fries was released on a $75,000 unsecured personal bond and placed on home detention monitoring on Oct. 12.
Fries waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the case. The Talbot County State's Attorney's Office must file charges in the circuit court against Fries by the case's felony dismissal date, Nov. 23.
The Town of Trappe is holding a special election to fill the remainder of Fries' commissioner term, which ends in May 2023.
Persons interested in running for the position must be a resident of the incorporated limits of Trappe for one year prior to the election; a qualified voter in the Town of Trappe, (at least 18 years of age and a US citizen), and file a candidate application with the Town Administrator/Clerk.
Interested persons must file a candidate application by Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Voters have until Jan. 4, 2023, to request an absentee ballot.
The special election will take place on Jan. 17, 2023, in the council meeting room at the Trappe town office. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
