ST. MICHAELS — A Trappe man is facing charges of assault, home invasion and theft in connection with an incident in St. Michaels Monday night, May 23.

Around 10:39 p.m. Monday, officers from the St. Michaels Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Street to investigate a complaint of an assault. 

The male victim told police that he answered a knock at the front door of his residence and was attacked, unprovoked, and punched in the face.

The victim also alleged that the suspect stole a handgun off of a nearby ladder in the home and fled the residence.

Police investigation determined that Eugene Bryant Stanford, 47, of Trappe, was the individual who assaulted the victim.

Stanford was arrested by SMPD officers and charged with second-degree assault, home invasion, false imprisonment and theft of $100 to under $1,500. 

Stanford denied the victim's allegation that he stole the handgun.

The stolen gun has not been located, police said. The gun is identified as a Raven nickel-plated .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The serial number is unknown.

The St. Michaels Police Department is offering a cash reward for anyone providing information leading to the location of the stolen handgun.

Stanford was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center and remains held without bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the county district court on June 21.

