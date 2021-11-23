CAMBRIDGE — A Trappe man faces multiple firearms charges after allegedly shooting into a pile of wood chips in Cambridge Sunday evening.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 600 block of Academy Street just before 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in reference to a possible drive-by shooting, which was later found to be “just a shooting,” according to the police report.
A witness told police that she saw a man with dreadlocks wearing a white hooded sweatshirt — later identified as Keiford Copper III, 22 — with several other individuals in the backyard of a nearby residence. She reported seeing Copper exit a blue Honda Pilot and shoot a gun twice into a pile of wood chips near a home on Pleasant Street before driving away.
No patients were reported, police said.
While officers were on scene, the witness received a call informing her that a Honda similar to Copper’s SUV was seen in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. Police located a vehicle matching the description, but it was cold to the touch, according to the report.
The witness also told officers to check the Crusader Arms Apartments, where Copper had been known to stay. Police located a dark blue Honda Pilot at the apartments, which left a short time later and headed west on Sunburst Highway toward the Malkus Bridge.
Officers then conducted an investigative traffic stop on the Honda, which contained three passengers. Police identified the front seat passenger as Copper and noted a white hooded sweatshirt sitting at his feet.
After the three passengers were removed from the SUV, police saw an Iverson Arms & Cycle Works .38 caliber gun, loaded with three bullets, sitting in plain view. They also observed one spent casing on the rear passenger seat, police said.
The female rear passenger told police Copper passed her the gun and said, “I can’t catch another gun charge,” according to the police report.
Copper was arrested and transported to CPD. He waived his Miranda rights and denied involvement with the shooting and possessing the gun, according to police. A call to the Maryland Gun Center revealed that Copper was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior disqualifying criminal convictions.
Following his arrest, Copper was ordered held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center. A bail review on Nov. 22 ordered him to continue to be held without bond.
Copper is charged with possession of a handgun in his vehicle and on his person, possession of a loaded handgun on his person and in his vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition.
He is scheduled to appear in the Dorchester County District Court for a trial on Jan. 26, 2022.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
