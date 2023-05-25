EASTON — The former Trappe commissioner charged with rape took the witness stand in his trial Wednesday to testify on his recollection of a date that was later alleged to be a sexual assault.
The alleged assault, which occurred after the first date between Gregory Fries and a 27-year-old woman on July 5, 2022, was reported to detectives at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in September.
Fries, 32, is charged with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault and a third-degree sex offense in connection to the alleged physical and sexual assault.
The jury, composed of eight women and four men, was seated Tuesday morning and heard testimony from three witnesses, including the woman making the allegation against Fries.
The woman provided her account of the date with Fries, detailing their outings to a local restaurant and beach before the two drove to his house in Trappe to watch a movie. Fries and the woman hugged and kissed while watching the movie on Fries’ bed, but the woman then pulled back and told him she didn’t want to go any further, she testified.
The woman also testified to being pinned down by Fries and raped twice. The woman said Fries placed his hand on her neck and squeezed her throat, causing her to start to “see stars” and have difficulty breathing.
Additionally, the woman explained her reasoning for not reporting the sexual assault immediately and later hesitating when finally speaking to police.
The prosecution rested its case later Tuesday afternoon.
Fries took the stand Wednesday morning to testify on his perspective of the date. He shared a similar version of events leading up to that night, saying the two met through work and began talking several weeks before the date.
Fries emphasized his desire to impress the woman on the date by cleaning his car, bringing her flowers and making a playlist for her. Both were nervous, he said, adding that was typical on a date.
The two went to the restaurant before Fries suggested heading to the beach to watch storms rolling in over the water. The interaction “warmed up,” with the two hugging and kissing in Fries’ car at the beach.
Fries said he gave the woman several options on places to go after the beach, including a trip to his house to watch a movie, which the woman agreed to. She did not ask to go home, he said. Fries said his TV was in his bedroom, which the woman said she was “OK” with, he testified.
As the two perched on Fries’ bed — the woman propped up against pillows and Fries laying down — to watch the movie, they began kissing, with the woman later straddling him and moving her body against his, he said.
While both were still fully clothed, the woman paused and told Fries she “didn’t know about this,” he said, adding that they then slowed down to cuddling. Fries said he interpreted the woman saying she “didn’t know” as her being unsure.
The physical interaction resumed again after a short time, leading to Fries performing oral sex and having intercourse with the woman, he said. She did not push Fries away or tell him to stop, he testified.
After a short break, the two began having sex again, Fries testified, saying he asked the woman if it was OK to be rougher, which she affirmed by nodding.
According to Fries’ testimony, the rougher portion of the encounter included Fries placing his hand over the woman’s neck, putting pressure on the outside. The woman did not appear to have any change in breathing as a result of his hand placement, he said. He then used his other hand to cover her mouth for “less than 30 seconds,” he said.
Later, Fries said the woman only said no to him once: when he requested to receive oral sex, he said.
After the sexual encounter, Fries asked the woman if she was staying over or wanted to go home, to which she said she wished to go home. The woman did not appear to be in discomfort at the time, and the two talked about work and a possible second date on the drive back to her house, Fries said.
Later that night, Fries texted the woman, saying he had a “really great time” with her and “enjoyed” spending time with her. He sent two more text messages the following afternoon, asking if she was OK and apologizing “if” he did anything wrong or offended her. A final message was sent two days after the date, with Fries letting the woman know she was on his mind.
The woman did not respond to any of the text messages, leading Fries to believe he was “ghosted,” he said.
In cross examination, specially appointed prosecutor Seth Giller challenged Fries’ recollection of the details of the date and questioned the consent expressed in the sexual encounters with the woman.
After additional character testimony from three witnesses speaking on behalf of Fries, the defense rested its case, moving on to closing arguments.
Defense attorney Thomas Maronick renewed a motion for acquittal on all charges, which was denied by presiding Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe. The judge noted the jury could reasonably believe testimony from Fries or the woman and could find either person credible based on the evidence.
The jury began deliberating the case just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No verdict was received by press time.
