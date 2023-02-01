EASTON — A Trappe man pleaded guilty Monday to felony child abuse in connection to repeated assaults on his infant child last year.
David B. Byrd, 24, entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree child abuse for causing serious injuries to his four-month-old baby, who was under his custody prior to his arrest last April. The maximum sentence for the charge is 15 years in prison.
The charges stemmed from a report of child abuse initially made at the Maryland State Police barrack in Salisbury on April 16, according to Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale. The complaint was forwarded to the Talbot County Department of Social Services and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office the following day.
Two of Byrd’s family members, who were taking care of the infant that evening, took the child to the Salisbury barrack to report the alleged abuse. The victim was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and later transported and admitted to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment of serious injuries.
Records from Children’s National indicated that the baby suffered fractures to one of their ribs and tibia, and also had bruising on their face and body.
Two days after the initial report to state police, TCSO Sgt. Justin Aita and DSS staff interviewed the family members who made the report. The family said that the victim spent the majority of their time away from their parents.
The family first noticed injuries in the form of bruises to the child’s cheek when the infant was between three and six weeks old. Byrd reportedly lost his temper when the infant would not stop crying and hit the child in the face, Coale said.
Family members also recalled two other instances in March and early April where they noticed bruises on the baby in photos posted online, then saw the bruises in person. In one situation where the baby was bruised on the face, Byrd reportedly told the family that the infant fell off the couch and hit their face while not under supervision.
Coale said the family members were called to pick the baby up in Trappe on the evening of April 16. On the car ride back to the family’s house, the family noticed bruising to the whole left side of the infant’s face and on their ribs, along with a rib that appeared to be protruding, prompting them to take the child to the police.
Byrd was interviewed by police on April 18. He denied intentional wrongdoing with his child and repeatedly said that the infant did not fall from the furniture, Coale said.
Byrd was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault on April 18. He has been held without bond in the county detention center since his arrest last year.
Coale added that the child’s mother spoke with police after his arrest, sharing that at first, Byrd was good with the baby. The mother confirmed what family members said about the baby’s injuries first occurring when the child was very young and that they stemmed from Byrd being upset that the baby wouldn’t stop crying.
The mother, who was initially afraid to tell anyone about the abuse, also told police that when the baby was crying, Byrd would frequently squeeze the child’s thighs, Coale said. In another incident in April, Byrd was attempting to secure the baby in a car seat and grew irritated, eventually shaking the baby’s car seat aggressively while the child was screaming.
Kisha Petticolas, Byrd’s attorney, did not make any additions to Coale’s statement of facts, but acknowledged that if the case had gone to trial, the information he shared during Monday’s plea hearing would be the evidence presented by witnesses.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe accepted Byrd’s guilty plea, commenting that his striking the child’s body and squeezing the infant’s thighs demonstrated inhumane treatment.
Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 13 in Talbot County Circuit Court.
