EASTON — The Trappe man who pleaded guilty to felony child abuse for repeated assaults on his infant child last year was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.
Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe sentenced David B. Byrd, 24, to 15 years in prison and suspended seven years of the sentence. Byrd pleaded guilty in late January to second-degree child abuse of the infant, who was only four months old when Byrd was arrested.
The charges stemmed from a report of child abuse initially made by two of Byrd’s family members at the Maryland State Police barrack in Salisbury on April 16, 2022. The complaint was forwarded to the Talbot County Department of Social Services and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office the following day.
The family members taking care of the infant at the time took the child to the police barrack to report the alleged abuse. The infant was then taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and later admitted to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. for treatment of serious injuries.
Records from Children’s National indicated the baby had several broken bones, along with bruising to their face and body.
Prior to recommending a sentence, Talbot County State’s Attorney Joseph Coale reemphasized the severity of the infant’s injuries in court Tuesday, noting the fractures to the infant’s ribs, leg and arm, along with repeated bruises to the infant’s face and body.
Byrd’s family members first noticed bruises on the child when the infant was between three and six weeks old. When Byrd was confronted with the bruises, he reportedly said he lost his temper and smacked the child in the face, Coale said.
Family members recalled at least two other instances of bruising on the baby in March and early April 2022. During January’s plea hearing, Coale said the family members were called to pick the infant up in Trappe on April 16 and noticed bruising to the child’s face and ribs, along with a protruding rib, prompting them to take the baby to the police.
Coale said Byrd admitted to some of the abuse in his statement to police, but also downplayed it.
The child’s mother also spoke to police after Byrd’s arrest, sharing that he was initially good with caring for the baby. The mother confirmed that the child’s injuries first occurred when the baby was very young and that they stemmed from Byrd being upset by the child crying.
The child’s mother also recalled Byrd squeezing the baby’s thighs and shaking the baby’s car seat while the child was screaming. However, the mother did not call police regarding the abuse because she was afraid Byrd would get mad at her, Coale said.
“These incidents, Your Honor, display a disturbing pattern,” Coale said, arguing strongly for the court to go above recommended sentencing guidelines by imposing a 10-year sentence — 15 years in total, with five years suspended.
The maximum sentence in Maryland for second-degree child abuse is 15 years in prison.
Defense attorney Kisha Petticolas pointed to a report from a social worker as a significant consideration in sentencing.
Byrd experienced a traumatic childhood with his biological parents and spent time in the foster care system before being adopted at eight years old, Petticolas said. From there, he had a difficult time transitioning to a stable life, and was only able to “scratch the surface” in dealing with the abuse and trauma from his childhood.
She added that Byrd was also dealing with a number of hard-to-treat mental health diagnoses, many of which are seen in children who spent time in foster care and were adopted, but he didn’t downplay the seriousness of charges. She noted Byrd had gained a sense of self-awareness about the cycle of abuse and displayed a level of remorse she didn’t often see with her clients.
When unresolved trauma is not treated or not treated correctly, or a victim hasn’t been given the tools to manage that trauma, allegations of abuse like the ones in Byrd’s case happen, Petticolas concluded.
Petticolas asked the court to stay within sentencing guidelines, first asking for 18 months of local incarceration. She noted that Byrd had been held without bond in the county detention center since mid-April 2022.
Noting that the judge may not be inclined to hand down a local sentence, Petticolas asked the court for a five-year prison sentence with all but two years of active incarceration suspended, along with supervised probation and special conditions. She added that Byrd would welcome the opportunity for mental health therapy and treatment to begin delving into childhood trauma.
Byrd elected to not address the judge, acknowledging that his attorney had said everything.
Before handing down the eight-year sentence, Kehoe told Byrd that while he had not had an easy life, the crime he was convicted of was “unduly vicious,” and the sentence was trying to balance between the two considerations.
After being released from prison, Byrd will be placed on five years of supervised probation and will be required to complete an anger management class. He is barred from contacting the victim’s mother and the victim.
Kehoe also recommended Byrd to the Patuxent Institute, a treatment-oriented, maximum security correctional facility.
If you or someone you know would like to report or suspect child abuse, please contact the Talbot County Department of Social Services hotline at 410-770-4848.
